The IAAF argues that high testosterone levels similar to that of men‚ or even higher‚ give an unfair advantage to track athletes like Semenya - and thus women athletes can't compete professionally.

Semenya is challenging this testosterone regulation at the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Geneva at the end of February.

“I knew at the age of four that I was going to be great‚ but I never thought I would be as great as I would be today. If you want to achieve anything in life‚ you have to fight for it‚” Semenya said.

She was interviewed by journalist Redi Thlabi at the leadership summit.

Semenya added that she didn’t let people's gossip about her masculine attributes get to her. She told the audience that‚ from childhood‚ people spoke about her deep voice and how she had mostly male friends.

"I am happy with who I am. I am comfortable in my own skin. They can never hurt you if you know who you are.”

Her speech was punctuated by audience applause and support.

Asked how she chose her sponsors‚ which include Discovery Victory and Nike‚ she said she “knows her worth”.

“I am a tough cookie‚” she said‚ explaining if she didn’t get what she wanted she wouldn’t accept that sponsorship.

But she urged athletes to build their brand so they had something to offer sponsors.

“You have to realise sponsors want something in return...how you carry yourself.”