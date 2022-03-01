State-owned hatchery offers emerging farmers training

Small and emerging farmers in the North West can now attend basic hatchery management training at the government-owned Kgora Farmer Training Centre near Mahikeng.

Kgora Farmer Training Centre has a list of skills development courses offered at this centre for beginners and experienced farmers to improve their results.

The mini-hatchery that was built at the centre can produce up to 2,000 chicks per week. It was established to train farmers who want to own hatcheries.

The centre now offers on-farm practical work for participants interested in owning a hatchery, which includes the biology of fertile-egg production, fertile-egg handling, setter and hatcher environment, processing day-old chicks, and hatchery bio-security.

“We had a dream about this centre and I am glad today to say that dream is slowly, but surely, becoming a reality. This milestone represents yet another step of ensuring that this state-owned farmer training centre is equipped with the modern infrastructure to train and develop local farmers,” said agriculture and rural development MEC Desbo Mohono.

Mohono said the main goal is to ensure that farmers constantly learn new and old practices and adapt to changes in the sector.

“I am confident that with this mini hatchery, more hatchers will receive top class training from our training institutions.

The centre also offers other courses such as vegetable, crop, egg, and chicken farming.

“Many of the courses are practical, but business management, record keeping, and monetary management skills are also taught."

Centre manager Thuthukani Hlangu said the facility is the only one of its kind in the region and has trained 1,500 potential farmers in the past financial year.

“Kgora Farmer Training Centre is fully accredited most of our courses are NQF level 1 accredited,” he said.

Hlangu added that the centre is operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

To apply, farmers should contact an agricultural advisor on 018 389 5724, or visit their local district office.

– This article first appeared in GCIS Vuk'uzenzele