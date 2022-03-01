Young engineer builds Rea Vaya bus stations

'As a woman, you constantly have to prove that you can do the job'

Carmen Mathlakola is one of the ambitious young engineers who are working on building Rea Vaya bus stations in Gauteng.



The 28-year-old from Soweto has a BSc in engineering from Wits University and has been working on the Rea Vaya project since 2019...