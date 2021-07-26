Bricklaying business thrives on her bare feet
Brave woman fends off unemployment
Lack of jobs in her community has spurred a 29-year-old Limpopo mother to venture into making clay bricks and selling them to locals.
Thilivhali Muledane from Vyeboom village in Vuwani lays more than 500 bricks a day using an old method of softening clay with her feet until it is fine...
