Collier eager to expand its operations at the site of homesteads

Rural families continue fight against relocation by mine

A frail Zembe Masina, 89, examines the cracks on his collapsing mud house with resentment as his family faces being relocated to an undesired land about 15km from the farm they had called home for nearly five decades.



"I'm not going anywhere. I'm dying here," Masina grumbles...