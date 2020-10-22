One nurse and no clinic for 10 remote mountain villages
There is only one nurse available to serve people from more than 10 villages in Ntabankulu local municipality.
To add insult to injury, consultations at Mathubeni clinic now take place in a tiny room that once was designated nurses only. ..
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.