SA students struggle without stipends in Cuba

Some borrow money from fellow students, others sell bodies to survive

Some of the nearly 500 South African medical students stranded in Cuba are demanding that their stipends be paid so that they can pay back loans and get passports and clothes they used as collateral.



One of the 469 fifth-year students who spoke to Sowetan on condition of anonymity said due to the department of health (Doh) not paying stipends for months, they were forced to borrow money from students from other countries, including Angola, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Chad...