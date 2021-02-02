Help for new entrepreneurs during this hard time.

Statistics SA reported that the unemployment rate has reached an all-time high of 30.80 % in the third quarter of 2020. Many South Africans have opted to start their own businesses to earn money and create employment for others.

However, running a business is hard work, especially if you’re doing it without any kind of support. Luckily, for entrepreneurs that are starting out, there is help. Help in the form of campaigns run by businesses like Eskom and Cell C, to name just a few.

Eskom has assistance in the form of the Eskom Development Foundation’s Business Investment Competition (BIC). This is open to registered black-owned small, medium and macro enterprises (SMMEs) across the country, which have been operating for 24 months, from enterprises operating in the manufacturing, engineering/construction, trade/services and agriculture sectors.

“The BIC provides a platform for South African owners of SMMEs to become part of a community of like-minded entrepreneurs as they look to build on their businesses’ solid foundation and realise their potential,” said Cecil Ramonotsi, CEO of the Eskom Development Foundation.

The competition has been going on for 12 years. The overall winner will walk away with a grand prize of R300,000, as well as additional business training once the competition is over. Each of the four sector winners take home R125,000, while first and second runners-up each receive R75,000 and R50,000 respectively.