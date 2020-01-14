Mathonsi driving his own success

The frustration that comes with getting a driver's licence in SA is unmatched.

For most South Africans, this is done hastily in the hopes of possibly acquiring employment and at an exorbitant price.

One entrepreneur, Innocent Khanyisani Mathonsi, is hoping to ease the frustration and make getting a driver's licence a breeze through his Dunga Simulation Driving School.

The school aims to teach youngsters how to drive using a simulator, believing that starting children early will curb licence fraud and fatalities on the road.

The company manufactures the simulators in its Pretoria East plant and sells them.

"Growing up poor [in KZN], I had so many financial difficulties, I couldn't even afford a driver's licence. In 2014 I did some research to find out what would be appealing and what would work in this technological era that we're in and also something that can circumvent corruption," Mathonsi said.

He then knuckled down and did some research and contacted some aeronautical engineers. In 2016, he entered Soweto Business Stars with the business idea, where he finished as a top 20 finalist.

"I received mentorship and met a few people from Innovation Hub; with their help I kept fine-tuning the idea. Eventually I was afforded the opportunity to speak to a few people during the Brics summit, people from China."

Mathonsi then bought a simulator and studied it, adding programmers, developers and aeronautical engineers to help in the process of producing the simulators to be sold.