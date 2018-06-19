Crowdfunding future of youth

Luyanda Jafta believes he is working on changing the economic fortunes of the youth.

Jafta, 29, works at The People's Fund, an asset-backed crowdfunding platform, which assists small businesses to grow faster.

"Our war is economic, when you see FeesMustFall, when you see any student movement or any movement in the way society functions, black people [are] tired of being treated like second-rate citizens in corporate and things like that. It is because we do not own the economy," Jafta says.

The company facilitates the buying of assets by a group, then the entrepreneur who is being funded pays royalties from every product sold.

One of the beneficiaries of the scheme is a company called Native Nosi.

"We let the crowd buy the beehive for R1200 and then they earn R36 per kilo of honey for the next six years off that beehive," he explains.

Jafta claims that the fund has raised about R1.5-million from crowdfunding for 11 companies they have done campaigns for.

The fund has been operational for 11 months. It was started by three companies - Brownsense, The Hook Up Dinner and Paybook - who have been around for close to 15 years.

"We said 'how do we help black business grow'? We make it inclusive for everyone to be able to participate and make it beneficial for everyone to transform the country, and that is primarily what the People's Fund stands for.

"That you can do good, do transformative good and still benefit from it."

The 29-year-old assures that since the fund is asset backed, should the entrepreneur's business fail, they will be able to sell the crowd-funded assets so that the investors can recoup their losses.