Hanging out with Sabelo the Kreator

Sabelo Hadebe’s Sunday vlog has made cleaning the house on the most relaxing day of the week very chic.

Cleaning tips

Don’t wait until your place is dirty. When you’re cooking, wash the dirty dishes as you go. The less cluttered your kitchen counter is, the better when it comes to tidying up.

Use good quality cleaning products. The right detergents help remove stains effortlessly — you achieve great results with quality detergents.

Scents are the way to go. Use candles, sprays or diffusers to liven up a room. These give your home a sophisticated touch, just like the feeling you get when you enter a classy hotel.

Sunday fun day

After cleaning, set the mood with a soothing and relaxed playlist.

Once the mood is perfect for a Sunday, cook a wholesome meal that includes seven colours.

With your home spotless and the perfectly curated Sunday meal done, finish off your day by inviting a few friends over to enjoy the delicious dish you made.