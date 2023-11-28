Hanging out with Sabelo the Kreator
Sabelo Hadebe’s Sunday vlog has made cleaning the house on the most relaxing day of the week very chic.
Cleaning tips
Don’t wait until your place is dirty. When you’re cooking, wash the dirty dishes as you go. The less cluttered your kitchen counter is, the better when it comes to tidying up.
Use good quality cleaning products. The right detergents help remove stains effortlessly — you achieve great results with quality detergents.
Scents are the way to go. Use candles, sprays or diffusers to liven up a room. These give your home a sophisticated touch, just like the feeling you get when you enter a classy hotel.
Sunday fun day
After cleaning, set the mood with a soothing and relaxed playlist.
Once the mood is perfect for a Sunday, cook a wholesome meal that includes seven colours.
With your home spotless and the perfectly curated Sunday meal done, finish off your day by inviting a few friends over to enjoy the delicious dish you made.
Holiday cleaning tips
You won’t be able to clean alone so assign people or even the kids chores around the house.
Don’t be afraid to tell people to tidy up after themselves and keep the space clean.
Make sure you stock up on enough cleaning products.
Don’t forget to show them how to use those products on your furniture or appliances.
Content creation
I love content creation. I’d continue doing this even if I weren’t paid for it. It’s not about money for me, it’s more about the feeling I get when I put the video clips together and letting people into my living space.
Lots of people find me relatable. Whether I’m in bed or brushing my teeth, people tend to see themselves through me and how best to keep a decent place like mine.
People find it fascinating that, as a man, I know how to clean. This has always been the biggest element of who I am, but we need to start normalising that house chores are not gender-based. Hygiene is key for all humans, whatever their sexual orientation.
Lessons learnt
To respect my craft. I treat what I do like a real job. I also respect the people with whom I work because they are in charge of my brand. Brand awareness is key when you have a happy team around you.
Not to be afraid to push boundaries and go beyond my creativity. I’ve also realised the importance of reinvention. I’ve found ways to make my content fresher and more relevant.
Saving money — this helps you to sustain yourself in the long run, in case there aren’t many endorsements coming your way.
Tips for others
You don’t need big cameras to make it into this industry.
Create your own unique content. Your crowd will find you.
Don’t look at what other content creators are doing or feel like you’re not getting booked enough. In this industry, you need to focus on yourself and hone what you do to the best optimum.
Be consistent. Even if you’ve posted a video and it hasn’t got the reception you wanted, keep creating content — all you need is that one video that’ll make you trend. Your work will speak for you one day.
Highlights so far
Being nominated for a SA Social Media Award and a Feather Award for Social Media Personality of the Year is really big — it’s a big deal for my career.
Being the first one in my family, particularly being from my generation, to build our family home. With the money I’ve made from my influencer work I was able to build my family in Newcastle a home last year and that makes me super proud. We grew up in a two-room house with no privacy, so a bigger house is such a big deal to my family. I’m glad I made this dream come true for my grandmother.