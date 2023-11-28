Bhasera believes in bringing SuperSport’s ‘A-game’ to match Sundowns

SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera is of the view that the only way they can get a result against in-form Mamelodi Sundowns is to try and match them pound for pound.
Sundowns return to the DStv Premiership for the first time after two months when they visit SuperSport in the Tshwane derby match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
The last time they were involved in a league match was on September 20, when they edged Orlando Pirates 1-0, as they have been busy with other competitions.
“We have to match them and if we can do that, trust me, the results will be different,” Bhasera told the media after the press conference in Randburg yesterday.
“We need to go out there and match them. We know their quality and all their players. So matching them, we have to make sure we win our battles as a team and as a group. We have to be spot-on and trust me, we will get something.”
SuperSport had a chance to go to the top of the log table but missed that opportunity when they drew with Polokwane City and lost 2-1 to Sekhukhune United in their last two matches in the league.
Bhasera, 37, said they will need to make amends against Sundowns, who are now second after Cape Town City moved to the top of the table following their 1-0 win at Golden Arrows on Sunday.
“Difficult times, but we have to go through it. We know what we signed for and to be on top, Sundowns have been doing that for years,” he said.
“So we have to match that. We have to bring our A-game. And regardless of our squad, it is a bit thin, but on the day, we have to put the best XI.
“We have to win this match to make sure we sit on top of the log table. It’s a good motivation on its own and we are looking forward to it. All the players want to be part of the game.”
Fixtures
DStv Premiership
Tuesday: Spurs v Stellenbosch, Cape Town (7.30pm)
Wednesday: SuperSport v Sundowns. Lucas Moripe (7.30pm).
Carling Knockout
Saturday: Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3pm)
CAF Champions League
Saturday: Mazembe v Sundowns, Stade TP Mazembe (3pm)
Confederation Cup
Sunday: SuperSport v Alger, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sekhukhune v Noirs, Peter Mokaba (9pm)
Bhasera believes in bringing SuperSport’s ‘A-game’ to match Sundowns
‘We know their quality and all their players’
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix Staff
SuperSport United defender Onismor Bhasera is of the view that the only way they can get a result against in-form Mamelodi Sundowns is to try and match them pound for pound.
Sundowns return to the DStv Premiership for the first time after two months when they visit SuperSport in the Tshwane derby match at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Wednesday at 7.30pm.
The last time they were involved in a league match was on September 20, when they edged Orlando Pirates 1-0, as they have been busy with other competitions.
“We have to match them and if we can do that, trust me, the results will be different,” Bhasera told the media after the press conference in Randburg yesterday.
“We need to go out there and match them. We know their quality and all their players. So matching them, we have to make sure we win our battles as a team and as a group. We have to be spot-on and trust me, we will get something.”
SuperSport had a chance to go to the top of the log table but missed that opportunity when they drew with Polokwane City and lost 2-1 to Sekhukhune United in their last two matches in the league.
Bhasera, 37, said they will need to make amends against Sundowns, who are now second after Cape Town City moved to the top of the table following their 1-0 win at Golden Arrows on Sunday.
“Difficult times, but we have to go through it. We know what we signed for and to be on top, Sundowns have been doing that for years,” he said.
“So we have to match that. We have to bring our A-game. And regardless of our squad, it is a bit thin, but on the day, we have to put the best XI.
“We have to win this match to make sure we sit on top of the log table. It’s a good motivation on its own and we are looking forward to it. All the players want to be part of the game.”
Fixtures
DStv Premiership
Tuesday: Spurs v Stellenbosch, Cape Town (7.30pm)
Wednesday: SuperSport v Sundowns. Lucas Moripe (7.30pm).
Carling Knockout
Saturday: Bay v Stellenbosch, King Zwelithini (3pm)
Sunday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3pm)
CAF Champions League
Saturday: Mazembe v Sundowns, Stade TP Mazembe (3pm)
Confederation Cup
Sunday: SuperSport v Alger, Peter Mokaba (3pm); Sekhukhune v Noirs, Peter Mokaba (9pm)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos