Noxolo Dlamini: A 21st-century action hero

When we sit down for a chat, Liyana rushes to her aunt’s side and promises to behave. Dlamini will remember 2023 as a blessed year. This is the year she turned 30, won a prestigious South African Film and Television Award, debuted in the political thriller Death of a Whistleblower at Toronto International Film Festival, and returned to the stage with Magnificent 7 at the South African State Theatre. And all of it happened in September, her birthday month.

“My career has exceeded my exceptions,” she says.

But it didn’t happen overnight. Dlamini has worked hard. Fresh off completing her BA in dramatic arts from the University of Pretoria in 2015, she joined the cast of Disney’s The Lion King musical in London’s West End.

Dlamini first auditioned for The Lion King with a group of friends in her second year at university. They were just fooling around, but to her surprise she was the only one to get a call-back. The call-back was harder, she admits, and it ended there. But a spark in her ignited, she had fallen in love with the story. So, the next year she auditioned again, this time around putting in more effort, and got it.

“Now I got the job and had to work. I had a difficult time, it was tough. I had to sing eight shows a week. When rehearsals started, we were singing intensely,” she recounts. “I hadn’t built that muscle because I was doing drama at school. It was a shock, and I didn’t have technique. I was a Nala understudy in London and didn’t get to play her, because low-key I wasn’t prepared for it. That was a make-or-break moment.”

Upon her return home, she scored the titular role in the popular stage production Sarafina! and worked on improving her craft. As fate would have it, she got to play Nala again in 2018. But, in the end, it didn’t work out. While it was kept secret from the public, she confirms that they let her go after eight months.

“I didn’t just decide that I’m done with The Lion King, I was let go,” she confesses. “They felt that my voice wasn’t consistent — every night they were like, ‘Is it going to be great or is it just going to be ok?’”