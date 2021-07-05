Bit of exercise necessary to improve quality of life

Physical health is one piece of the puzzle that makes up the whole picture of your overall wellbeing. Try these simple exercises to lift your mood and improve your quality of life.

Wake up feeling rested

Use yoga poses before you sleep with the objective to help you sleep more deeply. Popular restorative yoga poses include waterfall, happy baby and twisted roots, all which are performed on the comfort of your plush bed.

Work out your brain

Switching the roles of your hands is a simple and proven method to stimulate brain activity. If your dominant hand is your right hand, try using your non-dominant hand, the left hand, to do everyday things like brushing your teeth, using cutlery and navigating your computer mouse. Another great brain workout is to purposely wear your wrist watch upside down.

Feel more energised

Desk crunches are a good midday energy booster and a healthier alternative to caffeinated drinks as it allow for oxygen to flow to your lungs. To perform a side crunches, sitting at your desk place your hands behind your head. This opens up your chest. Slowly bend sideways at the waist to crunch on one side and come back up again.

Increase mobility

Chair yoga is great way for all people to enjoy the benefits of yoga. It is often incorporated into therapeutic practice to support individuals with mobility limitations. It is ideal for the elderly, individuals who are managing an injury and the office worker who will enjoy the benefits of deep stretching.