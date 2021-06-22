Get in the shape with these virtual fitness coaches
For all its disruptions, the one thing the pandemic has helped us to do is engage with the digital world in ways to make our lives a little easier. With lockdown restrictions limiting where and how we work out, health and fitness instructors have adapted to the new normal by taking their training and advice online.
The food coach
Being a firm believer in “food freedom and nutrition,” Obakeng Makapane helps her followers achieve their desired healthy eating plans with the plant-based recipes she shares on social media. A budding fitness instructor, Makapane believes that, although health can be perceived as quite “complex”, a healthy eating lifestyle, as well as exercise, can help curb weight gain.
She shares her workouts and nutritious diets on Instagram, and her healthy recipes are meant for women to improve in all areas of their life to promote both mental and physical wellness.
The personal trainer
Although we haven’t seen her on our screens in a minute, actress Hlubi Mboya-Arnold has been motivating people on ways to exercise and get fit through her virtual fitness classes as an ambassador at HFPA Fitness Academy.
The businesswoman and entrepreneur, who has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, uses Instagram to demonstrate how fitness can be enjoyed through various activities like cycling, hiking, yoga, and weight training.
The incredible energy and the passion with which she shares her message with the world cannot are contagious. She thrives on adventure and constantly applies herself to be better and achieve what most would be scared to attempt.
The yoga instructor
Abedah Musengi is a firm believer that body language is the most honest communication we share. Musengi, who began her yoga journey in 2014, enjoys using it to maintain a healthy body and sound mind. She emphasises safety, easy-to-follow sequencing, and modifications of postures in her online classes — making them an experience suitable for all levels.
This article first appeared in the May/June 2021 print edition of S Mag.