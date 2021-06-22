Get in the shape with these virtual fitness coaches

The personal trainer

Although we haven’t seen her on our screens in a minute, actress Hlubi Mboya-Arnold has been motivating people on ways to exercise and get fit through her virtual fitness classes as an ambassador at HFPA Fitness Academy.

The businesswoman and entrepreneur, who has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro, uses Instagram to demonstrate how fitness can be enjoyed through various activities like cycling, hiking, yoga, and weight training.

The incredible energy and the passion with which she shares her message with the world cannot are contagious. She thrives on adventure and constantly applies herself to be better and achieve what most would be scared to attempt.

