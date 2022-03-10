International Women's Day paled by GBV, inequality

As we observed International Women's Day on Tuesday, it is sad that we did so in the midst of gender-based violence (GBV), femicide, discrimination and other social issues that tamper with the concept of women emancipation.



However, my tribute goes to all the women who carry their families on their ailing backs without complaints, not because they are too strong but because they are the only hope. Women who lose sleep over where to get the next meal to feed their children the next day. Women who endure all harsh words from people whose help they seek...