If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again

From the moment Kgoshi Sasa laid his eyes on now-wife Winny, he knew she was the missing half of his heart… but it took some convincing.

The meeting

Kgoshi: I first met Winny at a friend’s house in Naturena [in 2004]. We then met again four years later at the same friend’s wedding in Kempton Park. At the wedding she was with a friend who seemed like a bodyguard. The moments to even say “Hello” were few and far between. Later that day, I offered her my jacket because I could see she was getting cold. I had my business card in my pocket and hoped she would take it.

I also asked for her number, but she refused. I then asked my friend to give me her contact number, but he had to get permission to do so. Eventually, I got it and found myself driving to Tshwane, all the way from Joburg south.

Winny: He offered me his jacket and when I searched his inside pocket, I found his business card. I was not happy. I wondered whether this was what he did — go around with his business card to give to girls? Then the newlyweds took the after-party to their house and we had to drive to Naturena.

As we were driving there, Kgoshi asked for my number. I refused again and he said to me, “Wena o ngwetsi ya gesso” [You will be my wife one day]. When we got home I started to regret not giving Kgoshi my number and I also didn’t have his business card. That Wednesday, Kgoshi’s friend called to ask if he could give him my number. I jumped with joy. He called me on Thursday, and I was head over heels —I knew that I’d found my husband.