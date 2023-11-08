THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT
Mpho: I could tell on our first meeting that he was interested but he didn't ask for my contact numbers or even make a move. He wasn't too forward and that really made me want him to ask me out. The first day we went out, well after him eventually gathering the guts to call, he said to me, “You are what I need in my life, I’m going to marry you one day". That stood out for me and I couldn't stop thinking about him.
Modise: For me, it was meeting someone who shares the same spiritual believes and values as mine. Her love for God is amazing, I knew I met the right girl.
THE PROPOSAL
Mpho: One day around March last year, we got into a car and went for unplanned road trip. He said we are going to Mpumalanga or Limpopo. I didn't really care where we were going, I was just happy to be with this guy who makes me giggle all the time. After we've been on our joyride for almost two hours, he said: “Mpho, you are going to meet my parents. We are going to their house and you really have to meet them because we‘re getting married very soon". And that was it.
LOBOLA NEGOTIATIONS
Modise: In May last year, I decided to send my family to do the right things by asking her family for her hand in marriage. It was the best feeling in the world when they came back with the report that all was accepted and they had a warm welcome.
Mpho: My family gathered on a Friday to discuss the amount and Saturday was surreal when I saw Modise’s family standing outside the gate. By the end of that day I was traditionally Mrs Madisa. We were all bursting with joy... I was granted permission to leave with my in-laws which never happened because my dad kept arguing that he wants to meet Modise first.
From being a client to being a wife: How the Madisas' met
It was definitely love at first sight for me, confesses Modise
Image: Supplied.
Mpho and Modise Madisa walked down the aisle just a year after they met. Ahead of their one-year wedding anniversary next month, they take us on a trip down memory lane on their romance:
THE MEETING
Mpho: I met Modise at his workplace exactly a year before we said “I Do”. I was one of his many clients. He was a total stranger and I just wanted his help at the time. I was newly single and just got out of an eight-year relationship that ended abruptly and sadly. So, you can already guess, the girl was heartbroken [laughs] and a relationship was the last thing on my mind.
THE ATTRACTION
Modise: When I saw my wife for the first time, I saw how beautiful she was beyond the mask. I was specifically attracted to her humility and how warm she was. I gravitated towards her and I knew that I didn't want to lose that. So, while we were still chatting I knew I wanted to work my way into asking her out. It was definitely love at first sight for me.
THE LIGHTBULB MOMENT
Mpho: I could tell on our first meeting that he was interested but he didn't ask for my contact numbers or even make a move. He wasn't too forward and that really made me want him to ask me out. The first day we went out, well after him eventually gathering the guts to call, he said to me, “You are what I need in my life, I’m going to marry you one day". That stood out for me and I couldn't stop thinking about him.
Modise: For me, it was meeting someone who shares the same spiritual believes and values as mine. Her love for God is amazing, I knew I met the right girl.
THE PROPOSAL
Mpho: One day around March last year, we got into a car and went for unplanned road trip. He said we are going to Mpumalanga or Limpopo. I didn't really care where we were going, I was just happy to be with this guy who makes me giggle all the time. After we've been on our joyride for almost two hours, he said: “Mpho, you are going to meet my parents. We are going to their house and you really have to meet them because we‘re getting married very soon". And that was it.
LOBOLA NEGOTIATIONS
Modise: In May last year, I decided to send my family to do the right things by asking her family for her hand in marriage. It was the best feeling in the world when they came back with the report that all was accepted and they had a warm welcome.
Mpho: My family gathered on a Friday to discuss the amount and Saturday was surreal when I saw Modise’s family standing outside the gate. By the end of that day I was traditionally Mrs Madisa. We were all bursting with joy... I was granted permission to leave with my in-laws which never happened because my dad kept arguing that he wants to meet Modise first.
THE WEDDING
Mpho: We had a beautiful three-day wedding from December 22 to December 24 last year. On the 22nd we were at my home, the 23rd we had our fairytale white wedding which we really enjoyed. On the 24th we graced Modise’s home for our traditional wedding. The weather was beautiful on all three days. Our amazing guests came in numbers to celebrate with us. It is safe to say that we did indeed have our perfect, perfect wedding.
TIPS FOR BRIDE AND GROOM
Modise: Marry your best friend and make sure you get each other. It makes wedding preparations easy. Do what you can and don't allow yourselves to be pressured by people's expectations. Remember the wedding is just a celebration, work on your marriage daily.
Mpho: Be a guest at your own wedding. The best thing we did for ourselves was to understand that we are also part of the wedding attendees and we are meant to enjoy. Your vibe controls the vibe of your guests.
MEMORABLE MOMENT
Modise: On the wedding day I was very nervous. My most memorable moment was when I saw her walk down the aisle in her white dress. I was overjoyed and filled with gratitude that God had blessed me with the woman of my dreams.
Mpho: The day before the wedding, my husband was so sure that he will never shed a tear during matrimonial since he has seen me in my wedding gown during rehearsals. To my surprise, as I walked down the aisle, tears fell all over his face and not only him but most of our guests were so emotional and sobbing. It was the moment of truth and I'll never forget how it felt like to walk into a matrimonial venue filled with my loved ones, looking so good and all there to witness our union.
Three Samas nominations are affirming – Lloyiso
Crouch, touch, pause, engage!
Shop around to find your dream dress for your wedding day
Amen! A match made in fashion heaven
IN PICS | House of Zwide fans on edge of seats as wedding bells ring
Lamiez Holworthy and Khuli Chana continue to prove that love isn't dead
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related articles
Latest Videos