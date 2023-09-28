Crouch, touch, pause, engage! 

Take a break from all the Rugby World Cup action for the swoon-worthy traditional wedding of Stormers flanker Hacjivah Dayimani and digital creator Busi Mthimkhulu.

The meeting:

Busi: I met Hacjivah through a mutual friend in January 2021. She was dating one of his teammates at the time. The night before we met, I had hosted my birthday dinner at The Houghton Hotel, where we slept over.

She told me she hadn’t seen her man the whole festive season and asked if he could come over to the hotel just to chill with us. Because our other friends were there, I didn’t have an issue with [this]. They came over and I ended up flirting a little with Hacjivah, but he wasn’t giving me the time of day. I was tired from the night before, so I told everyone that I was going to go back to my hotel room.

Before I left, I asked Hacjivah if he wanted my number and he said, “No, I’m okay!” I was p*ssed off. I was amazed when I got his DM while I was in my room, saying: “Hey, can I borrow a charger?” He then convinced me to bring him the charger and we started speaking.