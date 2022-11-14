Idols winner Thapelo plans to invest R1m windfall on property, business

Molomo, a psychologist in the wellness division of the SAPS in Pretoria, said he was excited to finally go home after he was away for three months.
“I can’t wait to sleep in my bed and connect with my roots again," he said
Molomo hopes to embark on a successful career as a gospel and afro-soul singer. His dream collaborations are Benjamin Dube, Master KG and Makhadzi.
“I’ve gained so much knowledge in my time on the show… even if I didn’t win, I believe the knowledge in itself is a win,” he said.
The spectacular season finale saw performances from judge JR sharing the stage with fellow rapper AKA. Thembi Seete, another judge in the show, reunited with Boom Shaka in a performance that took viewers on a trip down memory lane.
Back with a bang this season, Somizi Mhlongo hit the Idols stage performing Lil Nas X’s hit Industry Baby alongside ProVerb, who reminded us why he’s considered one of the OGs of rap.
The night also saw Oskido, Costa Titch and D’Banj blazing up the stage.
Newly crowned Idols SA champion Thapelo Molomo plans to invest his R1m prize money into property and e-hailing taxi services.
The 29-year-old singer originally from Mokopane in Limpopo was named the winner on Sunday night at the Heartfelt Arena in Pretoria, with Nozi Sibiya from KwaZulu-Natal as runner-up.
Speaking to Sowetan on Monday morning, Molomo was still in disbelief about his unanimous victory.
“I plan to see a financial adviser who will guide me on what I can do with my prize money. I will also invest in a few businesses in order to grow the money. I don’t want to end up broke like most musicians. I want to change the narrative. I will also continue working my office job [as a police pychologist] as I pursue my music career,” Molomo said.
During the show, Molomo earned his crown as king of ballads through his renditions of So Amazing by Luther Vandross and End of the Road by Boyz II Men.
“I am over the moon, this win feels very good. I had the best time on stage on Sunday night performing to the crowd that came to support me last night,” said Molomo.
“I felt an overwhelming feeling of emotion hence I immediately knelt when ProVerb announced that I was the winner. I had to take a moment and thank God for being with me throughout the journey until I acquired victory.
Molomo admitted that the competition was beginning to take a toll on his mental health. He said he felt burnt out due to the hectic rehearsals and schedules.
“People don’t understand the level of pressure we go through in order to stand another week. We are tasked to learn the lyrics and remember our dance routines… it all got too much to a point where I felt super exhausted,” he said.
“So, I had to hold on a little bit more and keep pushing because I know nothing comes easy in life.”
