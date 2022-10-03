Ceejay has big musical plans for road ahead

Despite exiting Idols SA on Sunday, Ceejay strongly believes he’s a step away from being an Afro-pop superstar.
The 24-year-old told Sowetan S Mag on Monday morning that he was grateful for showcasing his talent on national television.
Making it to the top 7 of the reality show competition are Ty Loner, Thapelo, Noxolo, Nozi, Mpilwenhle, Kabelo and Zee.
“I was quite sad when I heard my name being called out by ProVerb because I knew my journey in the competition had come to an end but this morning I made peace with it,” Ceejay said.
“This year was the third time I tried my luck on Idols SA – and luckily this time around I made it to the top 10, a goal of mine since I auditioned.
“All I wanted to do was for people to know my name and who I am… so now that I’ve achieved that, I will work on growing the fan base I have acquired to push my limits in the music industry.”
The singer hails from the small town of Stanger in Dukuza, KwaZulu-Natal. He said his journey on the show has inspired the youth back home.
“I would get DMs [direct messages] from people asking me how I entered Idols and how they can also do the same. They would send me messages saying how much they looked up to me and I must keep on pushing my singing career. Some even went as far as calling me their role model which fuels me even more to pursue my singing career,” he said.
Ceejay said his most memorable moment on the show was his first live performance with singer and songwriter Mduduzi Ncube. He described that moment as an “eye-opener” to other things he can achieve within the SA music sphere.
“It was great sharing a stage with Mduduzi. Being up there singing Isiginci with someone who has already made a name for himself in the music industry was truly a humbling experience. As much as I was honoured to sing with one of the greats, it has given me more courage to work with more artists like Samthing Soweto, DJ Tira and Kabza de Small," he said.
Although Ceejay would love to give Idols another try next year, competition rules won’t allow him to re-enter due to him reaching the top 10. He, however, expressed that the biggest takeaway from his journey is “to grab every opportunity with both hands”.
“Even though I may be going back home to my normal life, being on the show has helped me to see my dreams in colour and the endless possibilities that lie ahead,” he said.
“From today going forward, I plan to record my single and release it a month from now and I’ll also link up with Mduduzi who mentioned that he wanted to work with me on a song. I'm also looking forward to one day dominating the radio charts with my music.”
