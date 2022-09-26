Tesmin-Robyn sad about Idols exit but happy she made her mark

Tesmin-Robyn’s Idols SA exit on Sunday is a move she saw coming after the negative reviews she received from judges Somizi Mhlongo, Thembi Seete and Thabo “JR” Bogopa.
The 23-year-old from Johannesburg got booted off the singing competition after she received the least amount of votes from the public.
Remaining in the competition is Ty Loner, Thapelo, Noxolo, Nozi, Mpilwenhle, Kabelo, Ceejay and Zee.
“The comments I received from the judges last week Sunday set the tone for my whole week… Somehow I knew I’d be the one going home,” the top 9 contestant told Sowetan.
“This is because none of the three judges liked my rendition of Siyaya Phambili by Stimela. They told me I could do more and not hold back.
“I won’t lie, I am sad that I got eliminated but I guess it is what it is. Naturally, I tend to put up a brave face because that’s what I have to do but it saddens me that I am out of the singing competition.”
Being in the singing competition is not Tesmin-Robyn’s first rodeo. She first tried her luck on Idols SA in 2021 and only reached top 16.
“I planned to make it to the top 10 and I did. I just wanted to get my name out there and I did so by reaching as far as I have. I’ve noticed that viewers get to notice and pay attention to the names in the top 10, so I’m glad that somehow people know who I am,” she adds.
Tesmin-Robyn has been a singer from a young age. Her mother spotted her singing talent when she used to sing TKZee’s Dlala Mapantsula in their living room.
She went on to sing in school and church choirs, which helped shape and hone her singing skills.
As she has now embarked on a quest to chase after her destiny in the music industry, Tesmin-Robyn recalls being a part of a clique as one of her most memorable moments on Idols.
“I made new friends on Idols. I got to know the production team quite well. I also was very close to Mpilwenhle, Ty Loner, Ceejay and Hope, who got axed in the top 12 of the singing competition.
"The five of us were like a whole entire squad who were always there to support each other,” she says.
All is not doom and gloom for the axed contestant who seemed mature enough to know that her life didn’t end on Sunday night when show host ProVerb called her name out.
“I have a body of work that I want to put out… I just needed the platform to put the spotlight on my name. My main aim was for people to familiarise themselves with my name and how I am on stage,” she says.
Tesmin-Robyn explains the sound advice she received from the judges during her duration in the competition is “to let go" and “to give my all when I am on stage”.
“Somehow, at my first performance on stage, the judges could see that I was nervous and I wasn’t free. They said I came across as stiff and unsure.
“I took heed of their advice and I became a little bit relaxed on stage – letting go was so much fun and I plan to do so going forward now that I have to make my mark in the industry.”
