KZN Nozi, Gauteng Thapelo in Idols SA finale showdown
Fan favourites Sibiya and Molomo face each other in the finale
Image: Supplied.
The final battle between KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng will be staged this Sunday on Idols SA, with Nozi Sibiya and Thapelo Molomo facing the final showdown.
Last year Berry Trytsman from the Western Cape won, with Zama Khumalo from Mpumalanga scooping it in 2020 and Luyolo Yiba from the Eastern Cape the last man standing in 2019.
The duo emerged as early fan favourites this season. While Molomo has earned his crown as king of ballads through his renditions of So Amazing by Luther Vandross and End of the Road by Boyz II Men; before his appearance on the show he worked as a psychologist in the wellness division for the SAPS in Pretoria.
Sibiya, 27, from Umlazi, caught the attention of the nation and received social media praise from American Idol alumni Jennifer Hudson after performing her song, Giving Myself, in the first week of live performances.
For 29-year-old Molomo the finale was surprisingly on Sunday, when he marched into the top two and got to perform his debut single, Phanda.
“Because I did all I could to motivate people to vote for me… whatever will happen this Sunday I’d have no influence in it because it will be the very last show,” he said.
Nozi, the ‘simple girl-next-door’, hits the right notes
“Being on Idols was enlightening. It’s built me as a musician and a believer in God. I saw myself growing week after week, taking in the judges’ feedback and applying it. I am proud that all that hard work has paid off.”
Sibiya also debuted her Oskido-produced single, Idliso. Speaking to Sowetan on Monday, Sibiya was still in a dream-like state after making the finale.
“I feel like I am sleeping and dreaming about all of this. It’s like someone is going to come to wake me up and snap me back to reality. All of this is so unreal but I am so happy, I can’t even put it into words,” she said.
“I’ve run my race, I gave it all and I am at peace with all that I’ve contributed so far. Yesterday [Sunday] we closed this whole chapter and whatever the outcome may be this Sunday, I will be content with it.”
Sibiya had nothing but kind things to say for the one person standing between her and the win.
“Our bond is not one I could say I am going head-to-head with him, it’s more of a brotherly and sisterly love… the way we support each other is so incredible. I would be happy for him should he win the title,” she said.
“Thapelo is an amazing person, he’s a beautiful singer to watch and the bonus is when you get to know him off the stage. What you see on stage is even greater off the stage. He’s been consistent and his positivity as well as his love for God motivates me to augment my relationship with the Lord.”
Molomo echoed Sibiya’s words.
“I never thought Nozi and I would be the ones in the top two and having her here with me is beautiful. We’ve connected in such a way that I feel like her win is my win,”Molomo said.
“She’s worked so hard this season and taken in the criticism from the judges positively, and for me that’s the spirit of a winner. She has been working as a backing vocalist for a while and I think it’s her time to shine.”
So what does Molomo plan to do if he wins?
“With my win I hope to empower and inspire people to realise their capabilities, to show them that nothing is impossible through my music,” he said.
Sibiya said: “Winning Idols would mean the world to me but more for my family because they believe I deserve this.”
