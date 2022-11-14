The commissioner found that Hleza’s dismissal was substantively fair.
This came in a week in which two other people were sentenced for corruption related to traffic matters.
On Thursday, Free State driving instructor Teboho Ernest Mosia, 45, was sentenced by the Bethlehem regional court to five years’ imprisonment for accepting a R5,500 bribe to organise a heavy vehicle driving licence for a motorist. Mosia disappeared with the money and failed to deliver the driving licence.
Mosia is expected to serve eight months in prison after the court suspended some of his sentence for four years.
The RTMC said in another case, former traffic officer Meshack Masenjwa, 37, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Middelburg regional court for accepting a R100 bribe.
“The RTMC believes these decisions will spur the efforts of the corruption-fighting agents to identify and arrest more officers involved in bribery, corruption and fraud in the traffic law-enforcement sector.”
TimesLIVE
Traffic officer fails to set aside dismissal after taking R200 bribe
Cop argued he 'needed a cold drink to quench his thirst'
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A former Mpumalanga traffic officer dismissed for allegedly accepting a R200 bribe has failed to challenge his dismissal at the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA).
Gift Hleza approached the CCMA after his dismissal by the Msukaligwa (Ermelo) local government for bringing the municipality into disrepute.
The dismissal came after Hleza was caught by undercover anti-corruption agents while conducting a speed operation on the road between Mkhondo and Msukaligwa in January 2020, the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) said.
He was arrested and granted bail of R1,500 pending the finalisation of his trial.
Delivering an arbitration award on Thursday, the commission said Hleza’s version that he needed a cold drink to quench his thirst, as it was hot on the day, was dubious.
The commissioner said the only inference that could be drawn was Hleza wanted payment in kind.
The commissioner found that Hleza’s dismissal was substantively fair.
This came in a week in which two other people were sentenced for corruption related to traffic matters.
On Thursday, Free State driving instructor Teboho Ernest Mosia, 45, was sentenced by the Bethlehem regional court to five years’ imprisonment for accepting a R5,500 bribe to organise a heavy vehicle driving licence for a motorist. Mosia disappeared with the money and failed to deliver the driving licence.
Mosia is expected to serve eight months in prison after the court suspended some of his sentence for four years.
The RTMC said in another case, former traffic officer Meshack Masenjwa, 37, was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment by the Middelburg regional court for accepting a R100 bribe.
“The RTMC believes these decisions will spur the efforts of the corruption-fighting agents to identify and arrest more officers involved in bribery, corruption and fraud in the traffic law-enforcement sector.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos