Idols SA top 10 contestant Nozi is still trying to come down to earth after receiving a standing ovation from the live audience, setting social media ablaze and knocking the judges’ socks off with her performance on Sunday night.
The 27-year-old aspiring musician from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal hit all the right notes of Jennifer Hudson’s song Giving Myself, while shimmering like a disco ball in silver.
It came as no surprise when Somizi jumped onto the stage after the performance to give his stamp of approval by shouting “whooooo shem!” and then dropping the mic. Nozi was visibly overcome with all the positive feedback, and her eyes filled with tears of joy.
“I honestly did not expect to receive such a response from the judges or the audience. I was shocked, my body was shaking and my mind stopped functioning. Everything about that moment is all a blur. I couldn’t even hear what the judges were saying, even when Somizi was on stage, I didn’t see him or what he was doing,” Nozi told Sowetan on Tuesday.
“That moment goes to show that I wasn’t alone on stage, God was in control because I had been praying all of last week to not only sing well but touch the souls of those hearing me sing.”
Her song choice was intentional, and she explained that she picked the tune because of its authenticity and motivational message.
“Sometimes when I don’t have the words to explain how I’m feeling, my emotions come to play, especially through songs. I am an emotional person and I connect to people through my emotions," Nozi said.
Nozi, the ‘simple girl-next-door’, hits the right notes
Idols SA top 10 contestant amazed at standing ovation
Image: SUPPLIED
Idols SA top 10 contestant Nozi is still trying to come down to earth after receiving a standing ovation from the live audience, setting social media ablaze and knocking the judges’ socks off with her performance on Sunday night.
The 27-year-old aspiring musician from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal hit all the right notes of Jennifer Hudson’s song Giving Myself, while shimmering like a disco ball in silver.
It came as no surprise when Somizi jumped onto the stage after the performance to give his stamp of approval by shouting “whooooo shem!” and then dropping the mic. Nozi was visibly overcome with all the positive feedback, and her eyes filled with tears of joy.
“I honestly did not expect to receive such a response from the judges or the audience. I was shocked, my body was shaking and my mind stopped functioning. Everything about that moment is all a blur. I couldn’t even hear what the judges were saying, even when Somizi was on stage, I didn’t see him or what he was doing,” Nozi told Sowetan on Tuesday.
“That moment goes to show that I wasn’t alone on stage, God was in control because I had been praying all of last week to not only sing well but touch the souls of those hearing me sing.”
Her song choice was intentional, and she explained that she picked the tune because of its authenticity and motivational message.
“Sometimes when I don’t have the words to explain how I’m feeling, my emotions come to play, especially through songs. I am an emotional person and I connect to people through my emotions," Nozi said.
Nandi, Hope get the early boot out of Idols
“I believe when I take the microphone and sing, people get to know who I am. I’m also not scared to be vulnerable and show my true self through my emotions."
Nozi described herself as the “simple girl-next-door”, who lives with her mother and siblings in KZN. Singing has always been her passion since she was in primary school.
“I used to sing in the choir back in high school, however, I only started taking my singing seriously in 2015, after my audition for The Clash of the Choirs season three. Even though we, the KZN choir, didn’t make it, that didn’t deter me from following my passion," Nozi said.
“I then started my career as a backup singer for well-known South African artists.”
Nozi has been a backup singer for Dumi Mkokstad, Kelly Khumalo, Khaya Mthethwa and Naima Kay.
Idols SA returnee Ty Loner a fan-favourite
“I knew I had to take a more steadily upward trajectory to get where I wanted to be. The lesson I’ve learnt was making sure I find my unique voice and image in this saturated industry,” she said.
With all eyes now glued to her, Nozi said that her focus is on winning Idols SA by staying true to herself. She also admitted to feeling the pressure of sustaining her momentum in the singing competition.
“Seeing that this Sunday we’re singing songs to honour Heritage Month, viewers will get to see another side to me they’ve never seen. I’ll be performing a legendary song that I hope to do justice to.”
Crowd faves make it to Idols SA top 12
Tshepi Vundla dims excitement over sparkle on her ring finger
Idols SA singers have ups and downs in duet round
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos