“Dangerous on the field and a hit with the ladies” were some of the sentiments uttered by South African football legend Doctor Khumalo’s former teammates and soccer stars on his four-part docu-series, Doctor Khumalo: Untold.
Anchored on the legend’s bid to tell his story his way, Khumalo is joined by familiar faces such as soccer legend Lucas Radebe, managing director of Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Motaung Snr and Brian Baloyi who gave insight into the life of the young eager Khumalo who grew up to be affectionately known on the pitch as "16V", named after a powerful car engine.
The first episode of the dynamic docu-series, which airs on Mzansi Magic, was showcased to a pool of special guests at Langhams Executive Conferencing in Midrand, Johannesburg. During the intimate seating, guests were treated to a front-row seat to the events that shaped Khumalo into the legend he is known as today.
In the first episode, Khumalo journeys back in time to his early years as a youngster, who was raised by strict parents and how badly he wanted to prove to his father Elkiam “Pro” Khumalo, who was a midfielder for Moroka Swallows and Kaizer Chiefs, that he too can be a soccer star.
IN PICTURES | Doctor Khumalo talks about core values, his parents and stardom
Winning the Afcon is one of memorable moments for soccer star
What core values did your parents teach you?
To always have a good relationship with my finances. I started earning money at a very young age and because I didn’t know much about saving, my parents, who are now late, would be the ones to control my finances. At the time I didn’t understand why they did that because I felt as if they were depriving me but after a couple of years into my soccer career I got to understand why they did what they did, and I am grateful for that.
A philosopher once told me that a lot of young people in SA are "made by money" when instead they should be making money. Simply put, money should never change or control you.
What do you remember the most about your childhood?
Playing football in the dusty grounds of Soweto till very late. We’d play the game without eating anything the whole day… all we had was the love of football. Those were such good times.
What do you miss the most about your parents?
Seeing their faces and them actually reaping what they sown in me. They were very instrumental in making me the person I am today and it’s quite unfortunate that they’re no longer here on earth. However, I know they can see me from a distance even though they can’t touch me, I know they can feel me.
By being a soccer star at a young age, do you think you missed out on being a normal teenager?
Yes, I did… I missed out a lot. I’m not saying this in a bad way but at some stage, during my stardom, I lost my way due to not having lived a normal teenagehood but fortunately I had people who helped me re-align myself.
How did you handle stardom?
I was guided by my dad, he was always there to remind me to keep being level head despite my achievements.
What are the two most memorable moments of your soccer career?
Qualifying for the World Cup in 1995 and winning the Africa Cup of Nations in 1996 as well as playing for Kaizer Chiefs.
How would you like to be remembered?
Through my documentary that relays the life that I lived and the events that happened.
