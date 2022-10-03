Shot-stopper: Banyana Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper Andile “Sticks” Dlamini

Do you see yourself as a role model?

I do. I coach little ones and make a difference in my hood. And I don’t do this just for girls, but for boys as well. I know that it’s not easy becoming a goalkeeper and I want to motivate them so they know that it is possible.

I train them from a young age, and one now plays for Vaal University. Sport is very important to me, because I strongly believe that any sport can take you out of trouble — it did for me. When you should be getting into trouble with your friends, you are away on a soccer match or going to soccer training. I think it protects and guides young ones and teaches a lot of values that can be used in day-to-day life.

Who do you look up to?

My mother, Amanda Dlamini, coach Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana legend Portia Modise, and former US goalie Hope Solo. They are each powerful in their own way, they motivated me, and I share experiences with them. All of them sat me down and said something positive to me, all of them changed my life.

You are a businesswoman. Tell us about that?

I am a hustler, so I run a mobile takkie-cleaning business — you call us and we come to you and wash your takkies and dry them in your yard. I have two young men working with me. I also cut hair. I have not officially registered my business yet, but I am in the middle of doing that.

What does leadership mean to you?

Anyone can be a leader, if they know what they want. Leadership means taking initiative, being in control, and yet giving others the space to voice their opinion. Leadership means being there for the next person and guiding and paving the way for others who come up after you.

You are a proponent of exercising for mental health. How has football and sports in general helped with your mental health?

I would suggest people get into sports or go to the gym to release stress. Sport heals your soul. There have been times when I’ve felt that things aren’t going my way, but when I’m on the field it calms me down. I go to the gym and run a lot to heal. It’s healing, just like music.

What are your plans?

I have already prepared my mind to be on the business side of things. I want to continue cutting hair and washing takkies, and I am trying hard to learn that business and manage that side.

I want to continue being a goalkeeper trainer and grow in coaching. I am also a musician and that’s my other plan, but I don’t know what God has in store for me. I am featured on a song with Big Dreamz and Gcobani (Ngicela Kukhanye) and it is on all digital platforms.