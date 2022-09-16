Winning is never the biggest prize, this according to Radio 2000’s popular breakfast show host Bongani Mtolo, who has recently received a nod at the Liberty Radio Awards.
Since taking over from controversial radio personality Phat Joe two years ago, Mtolo has managed to grow his footprint and listenership on his breakfast show.
The growth of his show, however, wasn’t easy at first as he faced negative feedback for being an "unknown voice" that gets to "fill in the big shoes" of the previous and mostly loved breakfast host.
Despite the naysayers, Mtolo persevered and eventually won the hearts of listeners across the country. As a result, Mtolo and his team were honoured with the Best Breakfast Show Award last year at the Liberty Radio Awards.
The 40-year-old hopes to do it again, but this time he feels no pressure to prove that he is worthy of being recognised in the radio world.
"Life is such a funny thing. It’s like we mark or measure success in the things we accomplish. We’d often tell ourselves that 'yeah, when I get at this level, I know I would’ve made it', but in true essence, that’s not true. I’ve realised that life is all about unpacking certain layers of yourself," he says.
"Yes, we win at times but that's just it, a win. You acknowledge it and then move on to the next.
"Often at times, people get stuck in what they’ve been awarded and never move on from that and for me, that’s one thing I don’t want to hold me back. Receiving an award is great and I am thankful for it but I never let them hold any sentimental value in my life."
Radio 2000 rising star Bongani Mtolo ‘not fixated on awards’
Breakfast show host beats odds, nominated for another accolade
Image: Supplied.
In 2020, Mtolo was the hotly contested fresh face in the new radio year after his afternoon drive show on East Coast Radio received big recognition at the SA Radio Awards. He walked away with the best afternoon drive presenter (commercial) in two consecutive years.
However, penetrating the radio scene wasn’t easy. He went through various trials to get to where he is today.
"I am a huge believer in learning and unlearning things. Trying to get my name known in the radio industry took me years. I quit my car salesman job just to pursue my dream. I mean, I used to volunteer to do the graveyard shows at East Coast Radio when I was dead broke to a point where I would ask for R2 from various people from the building at the radio station just to catch a taxi to go back home. Sometimes I would sleep in the studio just before my early morning show," he said.
"As much as things are much easier now, I just feel like such an experience can never scare or shake me should I want to pursue something as daring. It’s like my body and mind will almost be prepared as to what to expect."
Looking back at his efforts and tough times, Mtolo hopes to inspire "ambitious people" to always go for their dreams no matter how tough it looks at first. "I’ve noticed that most black people are like me; we all come from a space where you know you’re on your own and no one’s going to easily help you to get there.
"We also come from backgrounds where our parents don’t encourage us to go for whatever it is that we want but rather go for the safest option that doesn’t see us suffer before we succeed."
Having been in the radio industry for over five years, the vocal broadcaster stated that his biggest teaching is to see people as they are, no matter how big their profile is.
"Ever heard of 'Never meet your heroes?', well that’s what I’ve learnt since being in this space. I don’t mean it in a bad way but I’ve realised that all of us go through the same things and feel the same emotions despite who you are," he adds.
"Case in point: a well-known personality or public figure can look all put together when on air but once we’re off the air, you will realise they are as insecure as you the cleaning lady who’s afraid or shy to come into the studio to do her job because the radio host and interviewee are too important to distract."
When Mtolo is not behind the radio mic, he is a dedicated father to his two sons and a loving husband to his wife, Zama. He shares how his wife taught him how to love and show compassion. "My parents separated when I was young and I used to watch my friends whose parents were together and I’d admire that. I then told myself that one day when I am older, I would find someone like that, and I did so with my wife.
"Her support throughout the years has been unmatched. I didn’t know how to love and share compassion towards a woman but I learnt all that through her. She is so amazing and I am glad to have someone like her in my corner.”
While Mtolo believes that one never finds a balance in being a working father, he always makes sure to choose his family over his career. "I will always pick my family over work because I know how it is to not have money. I am not controlled by it. I’d rather choose my son’s soccer match over a well-paying gig. That’s how important he is," he expressed.
Mtolo is currently working on a TV show called Eat Mzansi on eTV, an idea that stems from his Wednesday features where he and his team are joined by chefs to showcase their food on his breakfast show.
"I am also working on a book that narrates my journey into the industry. This is where I reveal the good, the bad and the ugly and how this radio thing started. I hope with my story I will get to motivate the younger generation on how to make it despite all odds."
