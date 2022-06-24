Siphiwe "Shabba" Tshabalala scores one for poor women and children

If he’s not on the pitch strutting his impressive soccer skills, Siphiwe Tshabalala is a family man who enjoys the simple things in life such as being a good father and a loving husband to former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala.

The renowned footballer, who considers himself a “homebody” if he’s not out working, has not only cultivated a name for himself in the soccer fraternity, but he has been lending his voice in advocating for better sanitation for poor women and children.

He believes his addition to the campaign will help show citizens, corporates and the government the importance of joining hands to ensure that disadvantaged communities have access to good sanitation.

Why are you in support of good sanitation for women and children?

Because I’m surrounded by women. I have a wife, sisters and a daughter, so this initiative is close to home. Women are vulnerable when it comes to poor sanitation and can easily contract diseases. I believe my voice can help bring change and a demand for good sanitation.

I’ve been doing a lot of philanthropy through my foundation, so I know what women go through. I assist a lot of women with sanitary towels... in that, I’ve been able to witness the challenges that girls and women go through.