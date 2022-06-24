Siphiwe "Shabba" Tshabalala scores one for poor women and children
Sports star advocate for improved sanitation
If he’s not on the pitch strutting his impressive soccer skills, Siphiwe Tshabalala is a family man who enjoys the simple things in life such as being a good father and a loving husband to former Miss SA Bokang Montjane-Tshabalala.
The renowned footballer, who considers himself a “homebody” if he’s not out working, has not only cultivated a name for himself in the soccer fraternity, but he has been lending his voice in advocating for better sanitation for poor women and children.
He believes his addition to the campaign will help show citizens, corporates and the government the importance of joining hands to ensure that disadvantaged communities have access to good sanitation.
Why are you in support of good sanitation for women and children?
Because I’m surrounded by women. I have a wife, sisters and a daughter, so this initiative is close to home. Women are vulnerable when it comes to poor sanitation and can easily contract diseases. I believe my voice can help bring change and a demand for good sanitation.
I’ve been doing a lot of philanthropy through my foundation, so I know what women go through. I assist a lot of women with sanitary towels... in that, I’ve been able to witness the challenges that girls and women go through.
How has fatherhood been so far?
I consider myself to be blessed to be a father. I’m thankful to my wife for making me a father and being such a great partner. I love my kids very much and I strive to provide a life where they can have options for whatever they like.
What’s your family life like?
We love spending time together. I usually watch news bulletins whenever I’m home. Our little rascal would often interrupt my wife and I when we’re talking, just so she gets our attention.
What kind of movies or series are you into?
If I’m not watching news bulletins or sports, I enjoy catching up on local telenovelas such as DiepCity, The River, Gomora and Skeem Saam.
I love the content and the stories are quite relatable – the rich and poor contrasts are authentic to me and that’s why I enjoy watching them.
Are you romantic?
[Laughs] Eish! I don’t know, maybe you need to ask my wife and she’ll tell you. But what I know is that I love my wife. She’s also my friend, crazy buddy, prayer warrior ... just my everything.
How did you meet your wife and when was your first date?
We met at Kaya FM studios in 2011. She was going for an interview and so was I. We started talking as friends and a year later after her reign as Miss SA, I took her on our first date.
What advice would you give men who are looking to find love?
I’m not an expert when it comes to love but I’d say they need to be legit and shouldn’t try to impress too much. Be yourself and let the person you like fall in love with the real you. Never sell a dream, your personality it enough.
What’s your love language?
[Laughs] I don’t have any. There’s no manual for love. I just express love as it flows through me.
Any tips for staying fit and healthy?
Implement an exercising routine in your lifestyle. Eat well, stay away from consuming junk food. Get enough rest as much as possible and do enough outdoor activities.
What is your grooming routine?
I don’t really have any but I drink plenty of water which helps my skin and maintain my dreads to look presentable.
