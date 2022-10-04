THANGO NTWASA | Growing interest in content about serial killers is disturbing
Growing interest with serial killers is of concern
For the longest time, reality TV has had a chokehold on what we watch on television.
Influencing people’s tastes, creating its own lexicon and even fandoms dedicated to much of the tomfoolery seen on screen...
THANGO NTWASA | Growing interest in content about serial killers is disturbing
Growing interest with serial killers is of concern
For the longest time, reality TV has had a chokehold on what we watch on television.
Influencing people’s tastes, creating its own lexicon and even fandoms dedicated to much of the tomfoolery seen on screen...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos