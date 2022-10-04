×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Columnists

THANGO NTWASA | Growing interest in content about serial killers is disturbing

Growing interest with serial killers is of concern

04 October 2022 - 13:13
Thango Ntwasa Columnist

For the longest time, reality TV has had a chokehold on what we watch on television.

Influencing people’s tastes, creating its own lexicon and even fandoms dedicated to much of the tomfoolery seen on screen...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The Impaq Online School, Grade 4 – 12
Illegal miners must be arrested, Eskom won't be privatised: David Mabuza weighs ...