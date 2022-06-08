New Platinum Credit Card lives up to its elite ranking

I was pleasantly surprised at the service at the hotel which included a swift check-in process into their beautiful rooms. Picture this: a huge white bed as soft as clouds and romantically draped with snowy tulle. Then there is a balcony overlooking the bush and decadent bathroom with an opulent bathtub and outdoor shower.

We took a game drive with a gin and tonic stop where we watched the sun set, although there were no animal sightings – what a bummer.

Dinner was served in the middle of the bush where we indulged on delicious SA dishes ranging from pap to braai meat, oxtail and chakalaka.

At dawn, we set off deeper into the national park for a hot-air balloon ride. Up at 4am we set off at 5am in an open truck which quickly whipped us awake. I had never been so cold in my life. But we were soon warmed by the beautiful sunrise that peaked over the mountains as we gently glided in the air.

*Ledwaba was a guest of Nedbank.