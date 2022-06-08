New Platinum Credit Card lives up to its elite ranking
Elite status, soft life and luxury privileges are the perks of a new premium credit card, but not so fast... you need to earn at least R62,500 to get your hands on it.
But I bet if fake heiress Anna "Delvey" Sorokin (subject of Netflix's Inventing Anna) was a free woman, she would find a way to get her dirty paws on it.
The new Nedbank American Express Platinum Credit Card lives up to its golden ranking. For starters, while most credit and debit cards are manufactured with plastic, the sleek metal card is made out of platinum and charges a R490 monthly service fee.
While I'm nowhere near the access entry level, I had the pleasure of being one of the first people to share in its delights when the card was launched last week at the luxurious Sheperds Tree Lodge in the North West to an exclusive crowd that included influencers Melody Molale and Vika Shipalana.
The two banking leaders wanted us to have a taste of the high life that comes with the card. One of these highlights is getting a 30% discount at hotels and lodges such as Shepherds Tree Lodge, a fine getaway in the Pilanesberg National Park.
The card also gives 20% off at 30 premium restaurants across the country and access to more than 1,200 airport lounges worldwide.
I was pleasantly surprised at the service at the hotel which included a swift check-in process into their beautiful rooms. Picture this: a huge white bed as soft as clouds and romantically draped with snowy tulle. Then there is a balcony overlooking the bush and decadent bathroom with an opulent bathtub and outdoor shower.
We took a game drive with a gin and tonic stop where we watched the sun set, although there were no animal sightings – what a bummer.
Dinner was served in the middle of the bush where we indulged on delicious SA dishes ranging from pap to braai meat, oxtail and chakalaka.
At dawn, we set off deeper into the national park for a hot-air balloon ride. Up at 4am we set off at 5am in an open truck which quickly whipped us awake. I had never been so cold in my life. But we were soon warmed by the beautiful sunrise that peaked over the mountains as we gently glided in the air.
*Ledwaba was a guest of Nedbank.
