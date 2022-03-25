Living

DiepCity's traditional wedding a rainbow of Mzansi's diverse cultures

Bafana (TK Dlamini) and Lerato (Kgaogelo Monama) tie the knot

25 March 2022 - 13:30
Emmanuel Tjiya Journalist
DiepCity characters Bafana (TK Dlamini) and Lerato (Kgaogelo Monama) tie the knot.
DiepCity characters Bafana (TK Dlamini) and Lerato (Kgaogelo Monama) tie the knot.
Image: Supplied.

DiepCity’s traditional Zulu wedding between the characters Bafana (TK Dlamini) and Lerato (Kgaogelo Monama) was a reminder of why Mzansi is referred to as the rainbow nation.

While the episode ended with a huge cliffhanger on Thursday night, the real winner of the episode was the diverse mix of cultures, bright colours as well as vibrant dancing and singing.

The guests leaning out of vehicle windows as they arrived at the wedding ceremony with ululation on the streets of Diepkloof was nothing short of kasi fabulous.

The bride looked stunning in layers of intricate beading, a classic isicholo (traditional Zulu hat) and dramatic feather details to give the look modernity.

The groom sported ibeshu (traditional Zulu apron),  umghele (headband) and other traditional Zulu pieces.

Khelina (Lebohang Mpyana) tried to steal the show looking pretty in her pink Pedi patterns.

Other characters played around in bright-hued Tsonga attires and creamy Xhosa wrappers. 

