DiepCity's traditional wedding a rainbow of Mzansi's diverse cultures

DiepCity’s traditional Zulu wedding between the characters Bafana (TK Dlamini) and Lerato (Kgaogelo Monama) was a reminder of why Mzansi is referred to as the rainbow nation.

While the episode ended with a huge cliffhanger on Thursday night, the real winner of the episode was the diverse mix of cultures, bright colours as well as vibrant dancing and singing.

The guests leaning out of vehicle windows as they arrived at the wedding ceremony with ululation on the streets of Diepkloof was nothing short of kasi fabulous.