How Msizi James AirDropped his perfect love

947 broadcaster Msizi James and his high-school sweetheart Angela McGennis, a graphic designer, opted for cosy and casual nuptials in a safari-themed wedding that embraced rustic chic.

THE MEETING

Msizi: We laugh about this question all the time, but we met in high school [in Durban] around 2009. I was in matric and she was in grade 10. We know that we met through a mutual friend, Tyler, who used to have a lot of house parties and that’s where I would shoot my shot [laughs].

THE ATTRACTION

Msizi: Besides her beautiful smile, I was first taken with her sense of humour. I knew from afar that I was incredibly attracted to her, but when I finally got to know her I fell in love with her heart. Not to be cheesy, but I had never met anyone with such a big and caring heart.

DATING

Angela: While we first started dating in high school, we broke up for four years when Msizi left high school. We then reconnected in 2017 during a trip to Mozambique with mutual friends. We started dating again in early 2017, and a month after dating Msizi was offered his dream job in Joburg.

Msizi: We did three years of long distance when I first moved to Joburg to work at 5FM in 2017. Those three years really put a strain on our relationship, but are also the reason why we are strong and resilient as a couple.