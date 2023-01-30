×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Food & Drink

Scotch whisky launch given an African twist

Sculpture park serves as dreamy backdrop

By NOMBUSO KUMALO - 30 January 2023 - 15:36
Ami Faku performing at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch at the Nirox Sculptural Park at Krugerdorp.
Ami Faku performing at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch at the Nirox Sculptural Park at Krugerdorp.
Image: Kandee Photography

Fine dining lovers were in for a Scottish-influenced afternoon delight, with an African twist, and the picturesque Nirox Sculpture Park serving as the dreamy backdrop, with an intimate performance by Ami Faku sealing the upscale Friday experience.

Chauffeured in spacious air-conditioned luxury vans, exactly what the doctor recommended for the scorching Joburg heatwave, guests were in high spirits escaping the bustle and hustle of the city for a rustic affair at the official launch of the Macallan Harmony Collection.

Upon arrival guests were greeted with a spoil of refreshing cocktails curated with whiskey, which joyously flowed until the restaurant closed. As a non-drinker, mine was to take a gentle sip of the ambiance, food and surroundings – a non-alcoholic Paloma cooled me down. The refreshing beverage tasted of grapefruit and lime juice with sparkling lemonade, topped with slices of fresh grapefruit.

Gemaén Jordan Taylor looking suave at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Gemaén Jordan Taylor looking suave at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Image: Kandee Photography

The dress code for guests was neutral hues, a popular and not-so-original style theme for the popular venue. Overall, guests showed up in uninspired beige, with the exception of a few sprinkles of olive hues here and there.

Among the sea of cream and earth tones was BET presenter Naledi Radebe, popularly known as Leddi G, who wore a satin skirt with corset ensemble, her blonde highlighted braids neatly tucked in a blush-coloured headscarf. Another familiar face on the guest list was MTV Base VJ  Tshego Koke, who wore an enviable white and navy striped bowling shirt topped with a cap and dark shades. Fashion influencer Gemaén Jordan Taylor stood out in a caramel double-breasted suit with shades.

Tshego Koke at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Tshego Koke at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The curated menu gave guests options for starters, mains and dessert. For starters, I indulged in Gambas Asadas, and while flavoursome it could have done with more punch. The main of fillet was a letdown, the beef was dry and I was left chewing into the night. The other option was kabeljou fish, which according to the guest seated next to me was nothing to write home about.

The theme of natural colour-ways continued through the table setting with intentionally ruffled fabric mimicking sand and edible table decorations. After the brief presentation, the meals were served. Each dish prepared to complement the crafted beverage.

Accompanying the guests into their delicious chocolate desserts (the culinary saving grace) was the soulful voice of Faku, fused with the aromatic scent of Macallan Harmony, which lingered in the air well into the evening.  

Leddi G.
Leddi G.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Kandee Photography
Guests at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch at the Nirox Sculptural Park at Krugerdorp.
Guests at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch at the Nirox Sculptural Park at Krugerdorp.
Image: Kandee Photography
Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Image: Kandee Photography
One of the guests at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
One of the guests at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Image: Kandee Photography
Table setting at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Table setting at the Macallan Harmony Collection launch.
Image: Kandee Photography

Make corn dishes pop for World Cup-watching guests

The 22nd edition of the Fifa World Cup is under way. The die-hard soccer fan in every household is now lord or lady of the remote.  For the soccer ...
S Mag
2 months ago

Bobby Blanco talks shots, swag and shares his fave cocktail recipes

Prince of parties loves to catch up on TV just to unwind.
S Mag
3 months ago

Your summer is guaranteed to be lit with Smirnoff Infusions

SPONSORED | Get the party started at home with these sublime Smirnoff Infusions cocktail recipes and look out for the brand's upcoming ...
S Mag
4 months ago

Take a load off: get your meal sorted in minutes with the Mr D app

SPONSORED | Discover unlimited options of exotic cuisines from around the world, snacks, treats and a drink cart — all in the palm of your hand
S Mag
1 month ago

Party, recover, repeat

Gents, the big days are here and with that comes a full social calendar, plenty of groove, late nights, no sleep, vosho marathons on the dance floor, ...
S Mag
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Afriforum release video of businessman assaulting woman and child
Thousands march in CT against load-shedding