Scotch whisky launch given an African twist

Fine dining lovers were in for a Scottish-influenced afternoon delight, with an African twist, and the picturesque Nirox Sculpture Park serving as the dreamy backdrop, with an intimate performance by Ami Faku sealing the upscale Friday experience.

Chauffeured in spacious air-conditioned luxury vans, exactly what the doctor recommended for the scorching Joburg heatwave, guests were in high spirits escaping the bustle and hustle of the city for a rustic affair at the official launch of the Macallan Harmony Collection.

Upon arrival guests were greeted with a spoil of refreshing cocktails curated with whiskey, which joyously flowed until the restaurant closed. As a non-drinker, mine was to take a gentle sip of the ambiance, food and surroundings – a non-alcoholic Paloma cooled me down. The refreshing beverage tasted of grapefruit and lime juice with sparkling lemonade, topped with slices of fresh grapefruit.