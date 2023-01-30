Scotch whisky launch given an African twist
Sculpture park serves as dreamy backdrop
Fine dining lovers were in for a Scottish-influenced afternoon delight, with an African twist, and the picturesque Nirox Sculpture Park serving as the dreamy backdrop, with an intimate performance by Ami Faku sealing the upscale Friday experience.
Chauffeured in spacious air-conditioned luxury vans, exactly what the doctor recommended for the scorching Joburg heatwave, guests were in high spirits escaping the bustle and hustle of the city for a rustic affair at the official launch of the Macallan Harmony Collection.
Upon arrival guests were greeted with a spoil of refreshing cocktails curated with whiskey, which joyously flowed until the restaurant closed. As a non-drinker, mine was to take a gentle sip of the ambiance, food and surroundings – a non-alcoholic Paloma cooled me down. The refreshing beverage tasted of grapefruit and lime juice with sparkling lemonade, topped with slices of fresh grapefruit.
The dress code for guests was neutral hues, a popular and not-so-original style theme for the popular venue. Overall, guests showed up in uninspired beige, with the exception of a few sprinkles of olive hues here and there.
Among the sea of cream and earth tones was BET presenter Naledi Radebe, popularly known as Leddi G, who wore a satin skirt with corset ensemble, her blonde highlighted braids neatly tucked in a blush-coloured headscarf. Another familiar face on the guest list was MTV Base VJ Tshego Koke, who wore an enviable white and navy striped bowling shirt topped with a cap and dark shades. Fashion influencer Gemaén Jordan Taylor stood out in a caramel double-breasted suit with shades.
The curated menu gave guests options for starters, mains and dessert. For starters, I indulged in Gambas Asadas, and while flavoursome it could have done with more punch. The main of fillet was a letdown, the beef was dry and I was left chewing into the night. The other option was kabeljou fish, which according to the guest seated next to me was nothing to write home about.
The theme of natural colour-ways continued through the table setting with intentionally ruffled fabric mimicking sand and edible table decorations. After the brief presentation, the meals were served. Each dish prepared to complement the crafted beverage.
Accompanying the guests into their delicious chocolate desserts (the culinary saving grace) was the soulful voice of Faku, fused with the aromatic scent of Macallan Harmony, which lingered in the air well into the evening.