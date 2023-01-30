The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has accepted cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala’s resignation.
Zikalala is heading to the National Assembly to serve as an ANC MP.
The announcement was made by KZN provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo on Monday. The news comes as provinces continue reconfiguring their province to national lists.
Mtolo said the ANC had accepted Zikalala’s resignation following his redeployment by Luthuli House.
“He will accordingly resign as the MEC for Cogta following this redeployment. The ANC has informed the premier of the province of KwaZulu-Natal, Nomusa Dube-Ncube, to process the resignation through formal processes.
“Undoubtedly, this resignation has necessitated the reconfiguration of the provincial executive committee. The premier will introduce the new MEC once the ANC has finalised its deployment process and completed consultations with structures of the ANC,” Mtolo said.
KZN provincial secretary says party accepts MEC’s resignation
ANC deploys Sihle Zikalala to parliament
Image: Darren Stewart
Cabinet reshuffle imminent after more than a dozen ministers, deputies fail to make NEC cut
Zikalala’s resignation and the expected swearing-in as MPs of ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile and former Joburg mayor and Gauteng premier Parks Tau have further fuelled expectations of a cabinet reshuffle, which may see Zikalala and Tau become ministers and Mashatile assume the role of deputy president, replacing David Mabuza.
Mabuza is understood to have offered his resignation after he did not make it into the ANC’s national executive committee (NEC).
Coinciding with the deployments to parliament, two ANC MPs, Mervyn Dirks and Tshilidzi Munyai, have also resigned.
Dirks is openly critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa and has repeatedly called on him to step down as president.
After serving only one term as KZN chair for the ANC, Zikalala lost out on re-election to Sboniso Duma last year.
Zikalala also failed to make it to the provincial executive committee of KZN. However, in December, Zikalala topped the extended ANC NEC list, coming in at number one.
In December, during the ANC’s 55th national conference, Zikalala was elected to form part of the 80-member NEC.
