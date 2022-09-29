×

Food & Drink

Your summer is guaranteed to be lit with Smirnoff Infusions

Get the party started at home with these sublime Smirnoff Infusions cocktail recipes and look out for the brand's upcoming #InfusedSundays events

29 September 2022 - 15:10
Smirnoff Infusions' pop of colour was unmissable at 2022’s instalment of the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival.
Image: Supplied/Smirnoff SA

The Joburg social scene came alive this past weekend with crowds flocking to the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit. 

One of the highlights of this two-day event was undoubtedly the Infused Sundays gig at the Channel O Dance Stage, hosted by Smirnoff Infusions. Attendees partied like A-listers, dancing to the sounds of an awesome line-up of local artists, while sipping on sublime cocktails.

The star ingredient in these memorable mixed drinks? Smirnoff Infusions, of course. This range of easy-drinking, flavour-infused, premium Smirnoff vodkas are made with real fruit essences and contain no artificial colours or preservatives. They're available in trending flavours including Pineapple, Cranberry & Lemon; Raspberry, Passion Fruit & Lime; and new Watermelon & Mint.

The #SundayInfusions gig at the recent DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival was the hottest ticket in town.
Image: Supplied/Smirnoff SA

If you missed the epic instalment of Infused Sundays at the festival, don't stress: a series of these events will be rolled out this summer. To be the first to know about them, follow @SmirnoffSA on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and keep an eye out for the hashtags #SmirnoffInfusions and #InfusedSundays on social media.

That said, you don't have to wait for an Infused Sundays gig to taste the amazing cocktails that will be on offer — try the Smirnoff Infusions recipes below. Why not mix one up and raise a toast to #WorldVodkaDay next Tuesday?

Smirnoff Infusions is available in a selection of trending flavours including Pineapple, Cranberry & Lemon and new Watermelon & Mint.
Image: Supplied/Smirnoff SA

Smirnoff Infusions Pineapple, Cranberry & Lemon Cocktail 

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

  • Ice cubes
  • 50ml Smirnoff Infusions Pineapple, Cranberry & Lemon
  • Pineapple soda, made by combining equal quantities of soda water and pineapple juice
  • Pineapple slices, to garnish (optional)

Method: Fill a glass with ice, pour over the Smirnoff Infusions and top up with pineapple soda. Garnish with fresh pineapple, if desired.

Smirnoff Infusions Raspberry, Passion Fruit & Lime Cocktail

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

  • Ice cubes
  • 50ml Smirnoff Infusions Raspberry, Passion Fruit & Lime
  • Lemonade
  • Fresh raspberries and lemon slices, to garnish (optional)

Method: Fill a glass with ice, pour over the Smirnoff Infusions and top up with lemonade. Garnish with fresh raspberries and lemon slices, if desired.

The Smirnoff Infusions range of flavour-infused vodkas is the secret ingredient you need to make the most sublime summer cocktails.
Image: Supplied/Smirnoff

Smirnoff Infusions Watermelon & Mint Cocktail

Makes: 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

  • Fresh watermelon, cut into small cubes
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • Water
  • Watermelon- and mint-infused ice cubes (see recipe below)
  • 50ml Smirnoff Infusions Watermelon & Mint
  • Indian tonic

Method:

  • Use the watermelon, mint and water to make fruit- and herb-infused ice cubes as per the recipe below. 
  • Fill a glass with the resulting fruit- and herb-infused ice cubes, pour over the Smirnoff Infusions and top up with Indian tonic. 

Fruit- and herb-infused ice cubes

Simple to make, these posh fruit- and herb-infused ice cubes will add a pretty touch to your summer cocktails. Try making them with fresh fruit and herbs that match the flavour of your favourite variety of Smirnoff Infusions.

Ingredients:

  • Fresh fruit, cut into small cubes
  • Fresh herbs, leaves stripped from stalks
  • Water

Method: Place fruit cubes and/or herbs into each compartment of an ice tray. Cover with water and freeze.

This article was paid for by Smirnoff SA. 

The Smirnoff Infusions range is not for sale to persons under 18. Drink responsibly.

