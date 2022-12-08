Party, recover, repeat

Gents, the big days are here and with that comes a full social calendar, plenty of groove, late nights, no sleep, vosho marathons on the dance floor, and one too many drinks.

The festive season is bound to be a crazy time, but we’re trying not to walk into the New Year with skin that is all partied out.

You’ve worked hard to keep your grooming on lock all year, so get ready to switch things up with grooming that will fit into your bumper-to-bumper schedule and allow you to hop from party to party without sacrificing your skin’s health.

Blitz recovery

You’ve just partied the night away, the sounds of amapiano are still ringing in your ears and by midday tomorrow you’re back at it. You barely have time to eat and get all your hangover remedies in, so you’re going to need a skin-revival plan that’s quick and will have you looking refreshed in a pinch.



