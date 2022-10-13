Three Ships Mash Tun serves up summer's top sip — and soundtracks

Everyone can use a fresh mix for the summer. And those in the know, say there's no better mixer than Mash Tun, Three Ships Whisky's boldly inventive, smooth taste.

In fact, it's the chief ingredient in this season's go-to cocktail: the Mash Tun and cola. This sip is sure to be a regular on the guest list whether you're out on the town, at a shisanyama, sports event or enjoying sundowners with friends.

Making one of these heat-beating drinks couldn't be easier: mix one part Mash Tun to four parts cola in a tall glass with plenty of ice and #SummerIsServed.

You can mix things your way with summer sounds, too. Mash Tun is giving fans who follow Three Ships Whisky on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter access to custom Spotify playlists that are perfect for hot days.

All you’ll need to do is answer a few simple questions via post shared on Three Ships Whisky's social media, and Spotify will serve up a summer playlist to you, based on your preferences.

YFM’s Sunday Feels show will also be pairing up with the refreshing mixer, giving the laid-back drink the perfectly curated summer soundtrack. Catch the show from 10am to 2pm on 99.2 FM, DStv channel 859 or via live streaming.

Three Ships Mash Tun is available at retailers nationwide for R124.99 per bottle.

This article was paid for by Three Ships Whisky.

Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol not for persons under the age of 18.