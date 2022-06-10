Repaired Umhlanga River bridge reopens after floods

Repair and rehabilitation of the N2 and N3 national roads after the KwaZulu-Natal floods is well under way, the SA National Roads Agency (Sanral) said on Friday.

Sanral's eastern region N2 programme manager Mabuyi Mhlanga said repairs to the section of the N2 over the Umhlanga River bridge were completed.

“We are able to open all lanes to traffic today [Friday],” he said.

The reopening was an indication that Sanral was working hard to restore the national roads network after the devastating floods.