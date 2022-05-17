Technology simplifies things, but we need human touch

Working from home during the Covid-19 lockdowns accelerated the uptake of technology that gave people the ability to access company resources while communicating and collaborating with colleagues, partners, and customers remotely. Everything changed from face-to-face and became webcam-to-webcam instead and every industry has had to adjust. The recruitment sector has been particularly affected by the pandemic, but by choosing to embrace technology to streamline business practices it is possible to deliver improved results for the industry and its clients.



However, as we continue to find new ways to use technology to simplify and automate time-consuming tasks, it’s vital to keep in mind the importance of the human touch and emotional intelligence in finding the right fit for recruitment. We’re no longer looking just to fill vacancies or hiring skills sets, we’re also assessing company culture compatibility and looking at a range of considerations beyond the current comprehension of an algorithm or a software bot...