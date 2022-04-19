×

South Africa

Unique partnership empowers pioneer farming community

The farm is a 10,000 hectare property found at the foothills of the Maluti Mountains, situated midway between Kokstad and Underberg in KZN

19 April 2022 - 09:19
Mpho Koka Journalist

As the road winds into the main town of Underberg, KwaZulu-Natal, the journey on the tarred road suddenly switches to a gravel, taking leading to the hidden treasure in the village of Swartberg.

For the next 15km we drive on a rocky and bumpy road leading us to Makhoba Farms. On both side of the gravel road there are large pockets of grassland, ponds, streams and grazing cows. It’s just green with nature...

