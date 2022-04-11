Get #LegendaryLifeLessons from Khuli Chana

Cadbury Lunch Bar is all about the power of community. It believes that there are no shortcuts or elevators to the top but, with the support of the right people and the right knowledge, you can make it.

That’s why it’s partnered with acclaimed South Africans — including musician, producer and businessman Khuli Chana — to inspire Mzansi’s youth.

Through the “Behind Every Legend” initiative, Chana and other celebrities will share #LegendaryLifeLessons you wouldn’t learn at school on Lunch Bar’s social media platforms.

These lessons will include tips and tools to encourage holistic development that goes beyond academics and relates to the development of character as well as social skills.