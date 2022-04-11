Get #LegendaryLifeLessons from Khuli Chana
Local legends have partnered with Cadbury Lunch Bar to share tips and advice that’ll help you get to the top
Cadbury Lunch Bar is all about the power of community. It believes that there are no shortcuts or elevators to the top but, with the support of the right people and the right knowledge, you can make it.
That’s why it’s partnered with acclaimed South Africans — including musician, producer and businessman Khuli Chana — to inspire Mzansi’s youth.
Through the “Behind Every Legend” initiative, Chana and other celebrities will share #LegendaryLifeLessons you wouldn’t learn at school on Lunch Bar’s social media platforms.
These lessons will include tips and tools to encourage holistic development that goes beyond academics and relates to the development of character as well as social skills.
“I’m honoured to be considered a legend and to be able to share some of the lessons I’ve learnt, both in the difficult and easier times. It’s through sharing that we help one another grow,” says Chana.
“Our youth need to know that they have our support, that we’re rooting for them, and that together we can do much, much more. We’ve all needed someone to open a door for us, teach us a valuable lesson, or share words of encouragement.”
Lara Sidersky of Mondelez SA, which owns the Lunch Bar brand, says that by sharing #LegendaryLifeLessons from Chana and other local luminaries, the company hopes to “create a legacy of collective success”.
“Using relatable and engaging conversations, we want to improve the social development of youth so that they can become legends themselves.”
“Teamwork and collaboration are critical skills required to thrive in the fourth industrial revolution,” says Sidersky .
“Our intention is to inspire the youth to embrace all the knowledgeable resources around them and tap into the insights and experience of the right people because, as Chana says, ‘success is a collective journey’. Through sharing we can equip one another with the social skills that move us to the next level.”
Join the conversation
This article was paid for by Mondelez SA.