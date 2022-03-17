Passion pair up with music and a glass of wine

To do this, they sourced sounds from Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines. It took them a week to put together the piece of music as they tried to capture where the wine comes from. As Van Reenen says, the “DNA of the space is fully integrated” in the piece of music.

In putting together the final experience, an electroencephalogram was used on the neuroscientific side of things to measure electrical activity in the brain to determine participants’ emotional engagement and response to a glass of wine.

Certain frequencies correlate to certain flavour profiles and the idea was to create an end result in which music notes interact with your brain to enhance the wine tasting experience.

“Together, we have re-imagined a new way to connect people with wine – through music on both scientific and oenological levels, whilst appealing to those who appreciate the passionate artistry behind wine,” says Andrea Mullineux, a Nedbank Cape Winemakers Guild member and winemaker at Mullineux & Leeu Family Wines. The Tasting Notes experience is best enjoyed wearing a headset.

The video offers prompts to smell and taste your glass of wine throughout – a very deliberate attempt to take the taster on a journey of tasting a glass of wine, from start to finish, with the piece of music building up, reaching a crescendo and closing off with the soft sound of water droplets.

The result is also two-fold: more than enhancing the taste, as you slip into this world of music, your attention shifts to only the wine in your mouth and the music in your ears.

You engage more senses and the wine seems to come alive on your tongue, flowing to the sound of the music.