Sparkling fruit water falls short on the flavour factor

It was only when I used the lemon-flavoured water to create a simple sparkling lemonade that I tasted any distinction, and it was no doubt due to the fresh lemon I squeezed into the water with a touch of honey.

The flavour descriptions are sadly just that, the only inkling you get of the flavours is a light whiff of something when opening the can.

Marketed as just sparkling water there would be no problem, however the flavour descriptions leave you anticipating more.

The brand will certainly resonate with those who appreciate its health benefits and those who drink sparkling water in general, however it might be an uphill battle to convince those who aren’t so acquainted with the taste of sparkling water.

A huge plus of the product is that it’s sourced and produced in SA.