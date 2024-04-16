Soweto’s newest golden girl: Paige Harvey

Paige Harvey was crowned the 44th White Star Miss Soweto last November at the Soweto Theatre in Jabulani.

The 20-year-old from Eldorado Park, who follows in the footsteps of Basetsana Kumalo, Augustine Masilela-Chuene, Lerato Kganyago, Tsakane Sono, and Ludina Ngwenya, opens up about her journey so far.

First, how was the shoot with SMag?

It was exciting. I had a lot of freedom and wasn’t restricted [in terms of] the types of poses or movements I could do. I felt free being myself on this location shoot. I’m also honoured to be the first model to be shot at the iconic Hector Pieterson Museum.

What was your favourite thing?

Aside from the makeup, my favourite part was the clothing — a lot wasn’t my style, nor did I see the vision at first, but it all came together when the styling was complete. I loved the huge white latex dress that was shown at SA Fashion Week.

It’s very different and totally took me out of my comfort zone, which I unexpectedly enjoyed.