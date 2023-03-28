Queen Sono: The new face of beauty

Curvaceous and dark-skinned beauty Tsakane Sono believes she is the fulfilment of her ancestors’ pride.

Sono, brought up in a family of women with beautiful curves and deep skin tones, says that being crowned Miss Soweto has afforded her opportunities that they could only have dreamt about.

“They lived in a time when they were not viewed as being enough. They had opportunities that they wanted to explore but were unable to achieve because of the way they looked,” she says.

“Even beyond beauty standards, the fact that I was able to pursue a degree was a big deal for my family, because they didn’t have those opportunities. Especially when I consider family members who have passed, they would be looking at me [and saying], ‘You are living our wildest dreams.’”

Hailing from Chiawelo, Soweto — the same section that President Cyril Ramaphosa and music legend Sello “Chicco” Twala once called home — the 24-year-old occupational therapist works at Mofolo Clinic.

Sono is a passionate advocate for mental illness awareness and works with Miss Soweto to shine a light on people with disabilities in the township.

“Even though we have had great conversations about mental wellness since the pandemic, there is still misinformation. I want to be part of addressing that, as well as focusing on people with disabilities in our communities, especially in Soweto,” she says.

“A person can have a disability and still be part of the community. Often, people are not interested in the issues of people with disabilities or mental illnesses until it hits home. It’s either them or their family member. We don’t need to get to that point to start exercising empathy.”