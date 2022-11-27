Judging the top 20 contestants was celebrated broadcaster and TV personality Bridget Masinga, who returns as a judge for the third year. She was joined by stylist and former senior fashion and beauty editor Grace Mantjiu and Emmanuel Tjiya, the editor of Sowetan S Mag, returning for a second year as judge.
First time judges included Phuti Khomo, a former Miss South Africa Teen, TV personality and actor. S Mag's regular hair and fashion stylist Khomotso Moloto also joined, along with Sammy Mhaule, entrepreneur and owner of Kicks Sportswear.
“I truly wasn’t expecting to win this title tonight… I am currently going through a lot of emotions, some of which make me entirely happy and proud of myself now that I am crowned Miss Soweto,” Sono said.
“When I made it into the top five, I was quite unsure whether I’d make it, so yes, I wasn’t expecting this at all. However, to my shock, I am very grateful."
'Queen Sono' proud to wear Miss Soweto crown
The 24-year-old follows in the footsteps of last year's titleholder Ludina Ngwenya, who helped equip several local schools in Soweto with digital devices during her reign
Image: Antonio Muchave
Tsakane Sono can officially be called "Queen Sono" after she was crowned the 43rd Miss Soweto on Saturday night at the iconic Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto.
The 24-year-old follows in the footsteps of last year's titleholder Ludina Ngwenya, who helped equip several local schools in Soweto with digital devices during her reign.
The prestigious night was hosted by Jozi FM presenter and 2009 Miss Soweto runner-up Refiloe Motsei and Espresso presenter Thabiso Makhubela with entertainment from singer Vusi Nova and amapiano sensation Daliwonga.
Image: António Muchave
As the pageant is known for opening doors for past prominent reigning queens such as business mogul Basetsana Kumalo, model Augustine Masilela and media personality Lerato Kganyago, Sono hopes that she too will achieve great success in the industry just like her predecessors.
“My journey to the title was beautifully intense… there was a lot of hard work put into it but all worth it in the end. I learnt a lot about myself and came out of my shell in a way I didn’t know that I would,” she said.
Sono said her first order of business as the new Miss Soweto was to work with and help people with disabilities. She walked away with a cash prize of R100,000, sponsored by White Star, as well as other prizes.
