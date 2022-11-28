First-time judges included Phuti Khomo, a former Miss SA Teen, TV personality and actor S Mag’s regular hair and fashion stylist Khomotso Moloto , along with Sammy Mhaule, entrepreneur and owner of Kicks Sportswear.
Therapist wants to help people with disabilities
New Miss Soweto Tsakane Sono aims to redefine beauty narrative
The 24-year-old, who also won Miss Personality, plans to use her reign to break societal beauty standards that somewhat favour a certain group of women
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Seeing full-figured women with a dark complexion like hers win beauty pageants is a narrative newly crowned Miss Soweto Tsakane Sono wants to champion.
The 24-year-old, who also won Miss Personality, plans to use her reign to break societal beauty standards that somewhat favour a certain group of women.
Sono was crowned the 43rd Miss Soweto on Saturday night Soweto Theatre in Jabulani, Soweto. She follows in the footsteps of last year’s title-holder, Ludina Ngwenya, who helped equip several local schools with digital devices during her reign.
The prestigious night was hosted by Jozi FM presenter and 2009 Miss Soweto runner-up Refiloe Motsei and Espresso presenter Thabiso Makhubela with entertainment from singer Vusi Nova and amapiano sensation Daliwonga.
The first princess title went to Fezile Ntloko and Karabo Legodi was the second princess.
Judging the top 20 contestants was celebrated broadcaster and TV personality Bridget Masinga, who returned as a judge for the third year. She was joined by stylist and former senior fashion and beauty editor Grace Mantjiu and Emmanuel Tjiya, the editor of Sowetan S Mag, returning for a second year as a judge.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
First-time judges included Phuti Khomo, a former Miss SA Teen, TV personality and actor S Mag’s regular hair and fashion stylist Khomotso Moloto , along with Sammy Mhaule, entrepreneur and owner of Kicks Sportswear.
Tjiya asked the beauty queen from Chiawelo what the expression “I am my ancestors’ wildest dreams” means, and left the audience in awe at her impressive answer.
“It comes as no surprise that SA has a very painful history, one that is painted with a lot of shame and a lack of opportunities, especially for us whose ancestors are black. If my great-grandmother were to sit in this room, she would say: Tsakane, you are living my wildest dream. I think of my great grandfather who could not even knock on doors that I am able to knock on today,” Sono boldly responded .
“So, I stand here, even on a platform like Miss Soweto where women in the past, my ancestry who are dark-skinned women were not viewed as beautiful... I stand here today representing them because I am my ancestor’s wildest dreams.”
While Sono plans to be at the forefront of shifting the tide against beauty standards in society, she told Sowetan that she plans to raise awareness and lend a hand to people living with disabilities in the community. She will use the skills she has learnt as an occupational therapist to help those in need.
“I work with people with physical disabilities and mental health illnesses. I find that a lot of times in our communities that there is a huge stigma and stereotypes on them because of a lack of knowledge about disability," she explains.
“I once did volunteer work at Snake Park and I realised there was not much of an awareness of what it means when a child has disabilities and what resources are available for them. Just because someone has a disability doesn’t mean they cannot function in society... so, I would like to help shine the light on how we can help and treat people with disabilities.”
Her mother Clodia, who was cheering her the whole night ahead of her crowing moment, expressed to Sowetan how she has always been her daughter’s number one fan in all that she sets her mind to.
“It’s unbelievable that my daughter was crowned tonight considering the number of entrants that were there who are as equally beautiful. I’m so grateful to God that she won,” said the elated mother.
"When she told me she had entered Miss Soweto, I became scared for her. So, I prayed daily for her to make it and it’s good that favour was upon her side tonight. This title means I need to support her even more because I know more doors are going to be opened for her… I just pray she keeps a level head and goes for all the goals she’s set for herself.”
Sono walked away with a cash prize of R100,000, sponsored by White Star and other prizes.
