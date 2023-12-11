The face of beauty

Growing up, it’s hard to remember seeing ageing beauty being celebrated as it is today. With sayings such as “Black don’t crack,” the idea of ageing, especially in Black culture, wasn’t overtly celebrated, discriminated or worried about. Thanks to the nature of our melanated skin, visible signs of ageing tend not to be as conspicuous as they are on lighter skin tones, making us as Black women appear much younger than we are. In the past, being mature was respected and revered but not really celebrated. You were young and then you were suddenly old and that was that — there wasn’t a playground within the ageing era where that stage of life and the mature beauty that comes with it was enjoyed.

Our grandmothers weren’t ones to pay much attention to greying strands or how they aged: in their era, hair and beauty trends weren’t as popularised as they later became. oGogo would wrap her hair with a scarf or wear hats and berets for the most part, owing to the cultural obligations of being married women and as a sign of respect. They weren’t as fixated on looking a certain way or playing with different beauty aesthetics as we are today, and had simpler means of looking put together and well-dressed in public.

This was in contrast with our parents’ generation, which birthed a variety of hair and beauty trends from the 1960s to 1980s such as the perm, relaxing, hair colouring and Afros. Our mothers’ view of growing older may have had a more emotional shift and reaction when hair got thinner, greys formed or fine wrinkles started to show, as they navigated with no real blueprint of how that stage of beauty should be expressed publicly. Unlike today, when greys are worn loud and proud, back then black hair dye was used to rather cover up greys and keep looking younger for longer.

As a modern generation that fully celebrates grey hair colourways and laugh lines, we have more options, and the unapologetic use of cosmetic surgery and non-invasive skin treatments has become more commonplace. All of this gives us the licence to accept and embrace every stage of life because we know that beauty doesn’t stop at a certain age. Even our mothers are finally in a space to freely embrace their greys and beauty, as a growing global community of silver-fox women pioneer a new face of beauty… allowing women of all ages, skin tones, and sizes to embrace their own beauty journeys in the process.