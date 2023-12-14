Nange believes SuperSport’s win against Swallows can turn fortunes around

SuperSport United midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange believes they can turn their fortunes around should they win against Moroka Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Friday (3pm).
Matsatsantsa a Pitori have suffered five consecutive defeats across all competitions and head into the match tomorrow with their confidence low.
But Nange insists all is not lost as a win against Swallows will see them move to second on the log table and that’s something which motivates them.
“We want to break the ice, we want to win and we will go there and give our best and make sure we work as a team by trying everything to get the result,” Nange told Sowetan yesterday.
“It won’t be an easy game. Swallows are a good side as well. But we will keep on doing what we have been doing. We have been playing well. It is just that we have not been converting our chances and the other team will get a chance and score.
“It is the same thing that happened on Sunday [against Al Hilal Benghazi of Libya in the CAF Confederation Cup]. We were on top of them and we missed our chances and they scored theirs, but it is something we are working on.
“And if we can win on Friday, we will move up, so we will keep pushing and do our best.”
The 32-year-old, who has been playing recently, admitted that their confidence is low, but that they only need to win one game and change things.
“Yes, the confidence might be low because of the results, but as I said, we are missing chances and we are playing well,” he said.
“We have more youngsters who are being given a chance and us as senior players, we don’t have to look down. We are pushing each other, while we have some injuries here and there, but we will bounce back.
“Something like this in football happens if we can win on Friday [tomorrow], we can build from there. Not everything is lost.
“We are working together. I was injured a bit and now I’m fully fit and I will work with the guys and see where we can go.”
Fixtures
Friday: Swallows v SuperSport, Dobsonville (3.30pm).
Sunday: Arrows v Pirates, Mpumalanga (3.30pm)
Carling Knockout final
Saturday: Stellenbosch v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3pm)
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
